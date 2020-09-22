discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brahim Benaissa
MakerFounder
Hello PH, Brahim here, founder of EyenBros.com For the last two years, I have been working on this because I Beleive there should be a way for the community to do projects without having to spend so much time on the preparation and fundraising. And go straight to the point, and hire a professional together to make change happen. I would love to hear your thoughts on the concept. If you know a non-profit or an association leader, please share this with them. If you are excited about this and want to join me in growing this company, contact me soon :)
UpvoteShareReport