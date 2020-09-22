  1. Home
EyenBros

Let a community hire and manage a professional, from home.

A social platform, where a community comes together to collectively hire a professional or an artist for their project. Members get to receive and discuss proposals from local pros. Choose the best one, fund it and manage the entire project together from home.
Brahim Benaissa
Maker
Founder
Hello PH, Brahim here, founder of EyenBros.com For the last two years, I have been working on this because I Beleive there should be a way for the community to do projects without having to spend so much time on the preparation and fundraising. And go straight to the point, and hire a professional together to make change happen. I would love to hear your thoughts on the concept. If you know a non-profit or an association leader, please share this with them. If you are excited about this and want to join me in growing this company, contact me soon :)
