Eyelet
Create interactive onboarding guidance and help your customers be self-organised inside your product.
Vova TereschenkoMaker@vova_tereschenko
Thanks Chris Messina for hunting us 🙌 Hey product hunt! Today we are launching Eyelet in open beta and it means 2 things: 1. It’s absolutely free to use up to August 1, 2019 2. And as Linus Torvalds wrote: «I’d like any feedback on things you like/dislike… Any suggestions are welcome, but I won’t promise I’ll implement it :-)» Within the current version we implemented the following approach to customer onboarding: 📍 Find out user needs. Eyelet allows you to create bot qualification/segmentation to be used as a pre-stage of your customer onboarding. 📍Personalise user experience. We made a checklist which dynamically adapts to every user with their team roles and qualification in mind. 📍 Simplify the experience of interacting with a new functionality of your product. To do this, we made interactive product tours. Live demo: https://eyelet.io/playground/get... They also can be configured flexibly. 📍 Automate this process. Eyelet does everything automatically, organising the onboarding process as if it was Trello for your customers.
Araks Nalbandyan@araks_nalbandyan
Very cool product that will help to save time when working on onboardoing. I just have couple of small functional notes: 1. It will be great to have a chance to upload a GIF/Image/Video directly rather than submitting a URL 2. When I'm trying to make the image larger it will be better to have it via scale rather then clicking the + button over and over again
Vova TereschenkoMaker@vova_tereschenko
@araks_nalbandyan Good remarks! Yep, we'll fix them soon.
Vinzenz Rod@vinzenzrod
Great product!
Vova TereschenkoMaker@vova_tereschenko
@vinzenzrod 🙌
