Eye Timer for Mac

Take breaks to protect your eyes and health

Eye timer for macOS will help You to take breaks and prevent you from looking at the screen for too long. Follow 20-20-20 rule or set your own Work/Rest intervals. Prevent eye strain and become healthier.
Adelmaer
Adelmaer
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, Let me introduce the Eye Timer - the new useful menu bar app for macOS that that will help Mac users in protecting their eyes from eye strain. Working without breaks in front of a computer screen is not good for your health and our app designed especially to prevent you from looking at the screen for too long and create a new good habit in your life. By default, the app set to 20 minutes of work and 20 seconds rest. The 20-20-20 rule for preventing eye strain says: "Every 20 minutes take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet (6 meters) away". You can edit Work / Rest intervals and use the Eye Timer as a Work / Rest tool. You can restart Work and Rest whenever you want. A rest screen contains a timer to provide you the info about how much rest did you take and a useful quote. The Eye timer is a simple, minimalistic and intuitive menu bar app. The countdown will show how many minutes left in a Work mode. Loading on startup can be switched on/off.
