Eye Timer for Mac

Adelmaer
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, Let me introduce the Eye Timer - the new useful menu bar app for macOS that that will help Mac users in protecting their eyes from eye strain. Working without breaks in front of a computer screen is not good for your health and our app designed especially to prevent you from looking at the screen for too long and create a new good habit in your life. By default, the app set to 20 minutes of work and 20 seconds rest. The 20-20-20 rule for preventing eye strain says: "Every 20 minutes take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet (6 meters) away". You can edit Work / Rest intervals and use the Eye Timer as a Work / Rest tool. You can restart Work and Rest whenever you want. A rest screen contains a timer to provide you the info about how much rest did you take and a useful quote. The Eye timer is a simple, minimalistic and intuitive menu bar app. The countdown will show how many minutes left in a Work mode. Loading on startup can be switched on/off. Get on the AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ey...
