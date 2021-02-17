Extract Tables by Docsumo

discussion
Rushabh Sheth
MakerCo-Founder of Docsumo
Hi Hunters & Makers! After 2 years of helping enterprises automate document processing, we are excited to present Docsumo to you! We want to make it super easy for businesses to extract & analyze data from documents (PDF/images/scans). Hence, we decided to build these tools and give them away to the community for free. 💡 What is Docsumo? Docsumo automates document processing to help enterprises make accurate & fast decisions from unstructured documents. 🎁 What can it do? ✅ Capture tables & key-value pairs from PDF/scanned images. ✅ Review & edit extracted data using our human-in-the-loop tool. ✅ Train on your document type with as little as 20 samples. ✅ Categorize data, validate with API/rules & get calculated attributes. ✅ Out of the box API endpoints for standard doc types. 🤔 How is Docsumo different? Docsumo is able to extract complex tables and key-value pairs from any kind of document. It performs better than AWS Textract & Google Doc AI. You can customize the output & train on your document type. Additionally, you get categorized & normalized data along with analytics in the same API call. It comes with prebuilt models for 100+ document types including IDs, driver licenses, passports, vehicle registrations, insurance cards, invoices, bank statements, bill of lading, financial statements, ACORD forms, rent rolls, etc. 💰 How much does it cost? The tool is free to use if you need to process up to 20 documents/day. You don’t need to make any payments or even register your credit card. Please reach out to us at hello@docsumo.com if you are processing more than 2000 documents per month. Looking forward to seeing you try out the free tool and automate your processes. If you would like to speak with us for your use case, please schedule a call at https://calendly.com/docsumo/demo On behalf of Docsumo Team, Rushabh Sheth, Co-founder & CEO
