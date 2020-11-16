  1. Home
Extensions Menu V2.0

Find the perfect match for your project from 2k+ extensions

Extensions Menu will help avoid that frustration of thinking of the perfect domain only to have the dot com always unavailable. It does so by recommending extensions to you based on keywords for your project! Simply search a word and get domain suggestions.
Colin Winhall
Maker
Problem solver. nocode.zone.
2 years (and one day) ago, I launched the first version of Extensions Menu! Time has flown past and I had let the project gather dust without making any of the suggested improvements from the feedback I had received. These last few weeks, I decided to dust it off and remake the project entirely myself, without writing a line of code. The project was built in Adalo. To use it, simply search a keyword related to your project (a real word please!). A list of matching extensions related to that keyword will then be suggested. Clicking on any of these suggestions will take you to a detailed page where you can see a comparison of registrars with the best prices as well as a way to search for the domain itself. Always looking to improve and I am completely open to all constructive criticism :)
