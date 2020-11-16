Extensions Menu V2.0

discussion
Colin Winhall
Maker
Problem solver. nocode.zone.
2 years (and one day) ago, I launched the first version of Extensions Menu! Time has flown past and I had let the project gather dust without making any of the suggested improvements from the feedback I had received. These last few weeks, I decided to dust it off and remake the project entirely myself, without writing a line of code. The project was built in Adalo. To use it, simply search a keyword related to your project (a real word please!). A list of matching extensions related to that keyword will then be suggested. Clicking on any of these suggestions will take you to a detailed page where you can see a comparison of registrars with the best prices as well as a way to search for the domain itself. Always looking to improve and I am completely open to all constructive criticism :)
