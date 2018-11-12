Extensions Menu
#3 Product of the DayToday
Extensions Menu will help avoid that frustration of thinking of the perfect domain only to have the dot come always unavailable. It does so by recommending extensions to you based off keywords for your project!
Colin WinhallMakerPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
Thanks @bentossell for hunting! 🎉🎉🎉 Hi Product Hunters! 👋 I got so sick of always trying to find a dot com domain for my projects and never having it be available. Constantly reiterating on the wording to try to fit the name to the domain extension. It's an infuriating problem that I'm sure a lot of people here may be familiar with. However, there are actually close to 3000 other domain name extensions available. (Did you know that? I didn't) However, there is a challenge there too that it's hard to know if there is an extension that is a perfect match for your side project. It's hard to memorize 2,938 words! That's why I built Extensions Menu. Add some keywords to the tool (separated by commas) and it will provide you with all the domain name extensions that could potentially match with your project. And yes, I used the tool itself to name the tool! I just got the site working to a degree where I'm only half embarrassed to show it publicly. There are still some things to add, obviously the price of the domain being one of them. (Which I hope to be able to link to some kind of affiliate network to monetize the project). Any feedback is appreciated!
