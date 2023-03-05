Products
Home
→
Product
→
ExtensionKit
Eliminate unnecessary boilerplate and launch your next Chrome Extension project faster with a variety of HTML and React starter and example extension templates (and development scripts) covering a wide range of common use cases.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
by
ExtensionKit
About this launch
ExtensionKit by
ExtensionKit
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Ryan Fitzgerald
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
ExtensionKit
is not rated yet. This is ExtensionKit's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#68
Week rank
#178
