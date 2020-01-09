  1. Home
Extension Rank is a web app where users can discover the best extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox in ranked by users and reviews. Extension's data is updating every day.
Hi Product Hunt! Not so long ago, I decided to learn how to make extensions for browsers. I had no concrete idea. Therefore, I wanted to know which extensions are in demand among users, but could not find any resources with analytics for the extensions. I decided to develop such an application and share with the community. I would be glad to hear your feedback!
@rusandreev How did you get the installation/reviews data of all extensions? Scraping?
