Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
William Wnekowicz
Thanks @benln for hunting! I built Extension Monitor to solve what I think is one of the biggest unsolved threat vectors in an organization, user-installed browser extensions. Read more about the threat in the launch post: https://extensionmonitor.com/blo...
UpvoteShare
Great product. Security is a common concern and I think the audience here at PH will relate to this product better than most. I do think your CTA of "Fix this now" is not strong and "Request demo" seems like the main CTA? Either way, both inevitably lead to the same thing which is an anchor to the pricing columns and another CTA "Start now". I would suggest having a single CTA at the top such as "Install Extension Monitor". As that is the action I want to take after reading what it is and what it does. Secondly, I think not offering a quick way to trial it in a self serve way will impact your conversion rate severely..
UpvoteShare
Maker
@colinwinhall Thanks for the feedback!
UpvoteShare