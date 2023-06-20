Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ExtendMusic.AI
ExtendMusic.AI
Extend your music with generative AI
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Upload your unique music and let our cutting-edge AI technology generate fresh and inspiring music, extending your original creation.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
ExtendMusic.AI
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I hope you enjoy the product, and if you have any feedback I'd be happy to hear it!"
The makers of ExtendMusic.AI
About this launch
ExtendMusic.AI
Extend your music with generative AI
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
ExtendMusic.AI by
ExtendMusic.AI
was hunted by
Mark Doppler
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mark Doppler
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
ExtendMusic.AI
is not rated yet. This is ExtendMusic.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report