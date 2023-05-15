Products
Home
→
Product
→
Exsto
Exsto
Discover the artist you never knew you were or could be
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Exsto is an innovative iPad app that helps aspiring artists discover their hidden creative powers. Layer unique organic shapes generated with each stroke to create vibrant, imaginative artworks in a relaxing and joyful process.
Launched in
iPad
Art
Digital Art
by
Exsto
About this launch
Exsto
Discover the artist you never knew you were or could be
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Exsto by
Exsto
was hunted by
Natalia Panferova
in
iPad
,
Art
,
Digital Art
. Made by
Natalia Panferova
and
Matthaus Woolard
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Exsto
is not rated yet. This is Exsto's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report