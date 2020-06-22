  1. Home
  2.  → Expose

Expose

A beautiful, open-source, tunneling service - written in PHP

#1 Product of the DayToday
Expose is a beautiful, open-source, tunnel application that allows you to share your local websites with others via the internet.
Since you can host the server yourself, you have full control over the domains that your shared sites will be available at.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews5.0/5
Marcel Pociot
Marcel Pociot
Maker
Hi, I'm Marcel, the developer behind Expose. Expose has been in the works for a couple of months now and I'm super excited to be able to share it with everyone now. It was a very exciting technical challenge to make all of this work in PHP - the main reason to use PHP as the language of choice was the ease of customization this brings and I can't wait to see what the community can come up with in ways that Expose can be extended and enhanced. You can self-host expose, but also use our own free server that we provide. If you want to learn more about Expose, be sure to check out the in-depth documentation at https://beyondco.de/docs/expose/...
Upvote (5)Share
Nazmul Husain
Nazmul Husain
@marcelpociot Michael thanks for this. What is the way to contact with you?
UpvoteShare
Sebastian Schlein
Sebastian Schlein
@marcelpociot @nazmul_husain Hi Brad, the best way is to open an issue at GitHub if you have a technical question or connect on Twitter.
Upvote (3)Share