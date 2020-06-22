Discussion
Marcel Pociot
Hi, I'm Marcel, the developer behind Expose. Expose has been in the works for a couple of months now and I'm super excited to be able to share it with everyone now. It was a very exciting technical challenge to make all of this work in PHP - the main reason to use PHP as the language of choice was the ease of customization this brings and I can't wait to see what the community can come up with in ways that Expose can be extended and enhanced. You can self-host expose, but also use our own free server that we provide. If you want to learn more about Expose, be sure to check out the in-depth documentation at https://beyondco.de/docs/expose/...
@marcelpociot Michael thanks for this. What is the way to contact with you?
@marcelpociot @nazmul_husain Hi Brad, the best way is to open an issue at GitHub if you have a technical question or connect on Twitter.
