Export Comments
Export Comments
Supercharge Figma comments and streamline feedback process
Stay organised and collaborate with your team more efficiently with the new features in ExportComments
Design Tools
Export Comments
Export Comments
Supercharge Figma comments and streamline feedback process
Export Comments by
Export Comments
was hunted by
Rishikesh Chandra
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Rishikesh Chandra
and
Intelligaia
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
Export Comments
is not rated yet. This is Export Comments's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#201
