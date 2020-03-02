  1. Home
ExplorerMax, a smart file manager for the Windows system.
It features tabs and book marks in Chrome style; It supports light and dark skin; it enables you to search quickly and get grouped results; Moreover, batch rename and file zip/unzip are available.

For friends in the Product hunt, I want to share a half-year license code for you: 4A672-A6E63-1363C-446A8-72B6B If you think it's a good hit, please help us to write some positive reviews on the download sites like softpedia or filehorse or here. Download sites: https://www.softpedia.com/get/Sy... https://www.filehorse.com/downlo... Key features: 1. Tabs - Tabs let you keep multiple folders open and switch between them quickly. 2. Quick Search - Search the files from your system or specific disk. And it's returning the results in groups / Categories clearly. 3. Bookmarks - Keep your favorite files or folders quickly accessible through bookmarks. 4. Timeline - Locate to your file-managing history and recent files efficiently. 5. Skin - Light or dark mode is available. 6. Batch Rename - Smart rename your files. 7. Compression/Extraction - Easy to compress and extract the files in most types. 8. Dual-pane is on the way! (In a week) It offers a 30-day free trial without any restrictions.
Do you think ExplorerMax is a fancy tool to manage files?
Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!
Let me think about it!
