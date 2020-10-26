Explorer | Explore Human Knowledge

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Pol Baladas
MakerI build stuff.
Welcome! We just released our first public app, the Explorer. The Explorer is a "knowledge tool" to travel, in a visual way, between worlds of human discoveries, science, art, people and much more. All images, data and text are from the Wikipedia, Wikidata and WikimediaCommons project. About the company: At Batou we rethink how humans interact with information, knowledge and technology. We create digital and physical spaces to work, think and learn. We do so by researching on human-computer interaction, AI, dynamic dynamic media, new interfaces, and intellect augmentation. Learn More: What are we building? Follow us: @batou_xyz
Share