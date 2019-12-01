Discussion
James Murphy
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! James from Hero Labs here... 👋 We've created the Exploratory Hero app and would love to know what you think. Here's why it exists. Many people spend their time doing things that aren't meaningful to them - they feel they're not doing what they'd like to be doing 😞. That’s not ideal. Because there's almost always a way you could live more in line with what your values are and feel more fulfilled. This is a problem we're trying to help solve with Exploratory Hero, which provides guided goal-setting that begins with you identifying what kind of person you want to become and writing it down 💡. After this, you'll set practical goals that help you become that person and live a life that's meaningful to you 💪. How it works Step 1: Set your goals - Use our unique goal-setting process to set meaningful goals. Step 2: Create a free account - Save your goals to view them at any time. Step 3: Subscribe to pursue your goals - Choose a monthly or annual subscription to use the goal-pursuit framework. Step 4: Achieve your goals - Use our practical guiding framework to achieve your goals. Exploratory Hero's goal-setting process is 100% free, and this alone can be a useful thing to do! To use the goal-pursuit framework you’ll have to subscribe after you set your goals. Anyway, let us know what you think! I'm in New Zealand, so the time-zone difference may affect the promptness of my replies. But I will be around to answer as many questions as quickly as I can! Cheers, - James P.S. A potentially useful FYI: If you create an account but don't want to subscribe, after 3 days you'll automatically get an email telling you how to replicate the goal-pursuit process without using the app 😏. It takes a bit more effort but it can be done!
