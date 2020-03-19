Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Expiry.observer

Expiry.observer

Helps you keep track of food expiration dates!

get it
helps you keep track of food expiraton dates.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Luis Hocke
Luis Hocke
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 Expiry.Observer is built to help you keep track of food expiration dates. As I'm trying to reduce my trips to the supermarket due to 🦠 Corona, I started buying more food at once. This resulted in my fridge filling up quickly and I soon began checking everything in the fridge before cooking, to know what has to be eaten first. First thing I did, was writing 📝 down, what food expired in the next few days, and crossing out what I ate. But as I kept adding new food, it quickly became confusing. That's why I created this small tool, to help me (and you!) see on a glance what expires next! Expiry.Observer is the first thing I've built (and finished 😅) and therefore my first launch. I hope you like it!
Upvote (1)Share
Winnie Phan
Winnie Phan
It is very useful this time for someone stocking up on food supplies, to avoid wasting food.
Upvote (1)Share
Luis Hocke
Luis Hocke
Maker
@nhuphan0404 thank you Winnie!
UpvoteShare