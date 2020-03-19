Discussion
Luis Hocke
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 Expiry.Observer is built to help you keep track of food expiration dates. As I'm trying to reduce my trips to the supermarket due to 🦠 Corona, I started buying more food at once. This resulted in my fridge filling up quickly and I soon began checking everything in the fridge before cooking, to know what has to be eaten first. First thing I did, was writing 📝 down, what food expired in the next few days, and crossing out what I ate. But as I kept adding new food, it quickly became confusing. That's why I created this small tool, to help me (and you!) see on a glance what expires next! Expiry.Observer is the first thing I've built (and finished 😅) and therefore my first launch. I hope you like it!
It is very useful this time for someone stocking up on food supplies, to avoid wasting food.
Maker
@nhuphan0404 thank you Winnie!
