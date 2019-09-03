Expense Guide

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Zsolt Turzai
Hi, I’m Zsolt and I’m happy to share this app with you! As a freelancer, I don't have a fixed stream of income every month, so planning my (and my family’s) expenses can get a bit tricky. To fix this, I started writing down my spendings and estimating my future expenses. By doing that, I could foresee months ahead the approximate amount of money I would need to maintain my current lifestyle, and then act accordingly as a result. I found out that, for me, it's healthier to plan the future than to think about the past. So, with that in mind, I created this app! It has a clean and minimal design, it’s easy to use, and it provides just enough info to help you manage your finances responsibly. No fancy graphs, no predefined categories or irrelevant details! Just a simple list of current & upcoming expenses, and 5 numbers of great importance in my book. These 5 numbers are: * average monthly spending * average monthly unexpected spending * average future monthly spending * minimal safety net amount (for 6 months) * optimal safety net amount (for 12 months) And because I value privacy, and "keeping it simple” is a little mantra of mine, this also translates into this app as: * No income data required — besides being too personal, it would also imply for you to be truly diligent with tracking everything, in order to make sure the 'available funds' amounts is kept accurate at all times… and I want to make your life easier with this app, not stress you out! * No credit card transactions processed * No tracking (just error reporting) * No ads — in-app ads annoy me, too! * No reminder emails — at least not for now! But I’m not completely rejecting the idea, in case there will be requests from users about this feature. * No decimal numbers — I believe that a personal finance app will never reflect 100% a person's spendings down by every penny, so it’s safe to assume that we could simply enter a $15 amount (round up) for a $14.20 purchase. And because I know there are a lot of people like me out there, focused on efficiency and wanting financial safety, I chose to share this app with the rest of the world. Try it out, it might be exactly what you're looking for as well!
UpvoteShare