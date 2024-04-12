Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Expense Badger
Expense Badger
The AI helper you need this tax season
Visit
Upvote 4
First 100 get 50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Extracts essential billing data such as supplier name, sums, invoice numbers and dates from electronic or digitized invoices into a spreadsheet. The badger can also rename your files and turn invoice123.pdf into Amazon_2024-04-12_USD_69.pdf.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Accounting
by
Expense Badger
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Suno.ai
570 upvotes
The product needed a jingle, right? I have no musical talent. Suno came to the rescue.
About this launch
Expense Badger
The AI helper you need this tax season
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
Expense Badger by
Expense Badger
was hunted by
Alex Duggleby
in
Data & Analytics
,
Accounting
. Made by
Alex Duggleby
. Featured on April 13th, 2024.
Expense Badger
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Expense Badger's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report