Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Exome.js
Exome.js

Exome.js

State manager for deeply nested states

Free
Exome is store manager that is designed for managing deeply nested store structures with ease. Can be used with any UI framework.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
Exome.js
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Exome.js
Exome.jsState manager for deeply nested states
0
reviews
13
followers
Exome.js by
Exome.js
was hunted by
Marcis Bergmanis
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Marcis Bergmanis
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
Exome.js
is not rated yet. This is Exome.js's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-