Andreas Gustafsson
Maker
What is the app about? My Apple Watch has been part of my training routine for the past 3 years. I have found that there are many apps that are great for collecting your data during your workouts. Others are great at displaying details about individuals workouts. Few of them help you to get the overview of your routine. I often found myself asking: - How many times have a trained in the last week? - Was it only light workouts? What was the intensity of my training? I found myself using many different apps to answer these questions. Most times, I'd have to use my iPhone as well. With Exert, I can get this information in a single app, on my wrist, and without the need for an iPhone. How does it work? Exert reads your workout data from Health, analyses it and visualises it. Everything is done locally on the Watch, so there is no need for an iPhone and your data is stays private on your watch. Here are the key features: - *Independent watch app* The app operates without needing a phone nearby. Perfect if you like to workout without your phone. - *Beautiful data visualisation* Collect and visualise and all your training data into a single place, accessible directly on your Apple Watch. - *Apple Health integration* The app integrates with Apple Health and will import data from any app that uses it to store data. - *Heart rate zone analysis* Improve your performance with intensity feedback based on heart rate zones. The app analyses your workouts and gives each workout an intensity rating based on your heart rate. - *Frequency analysis* Monitor your exercise frequency to ensure you are sticking to your routine. Easily see when you are keeping up with your habit or need to back on track.
