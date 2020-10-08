Exer Studio is a Mac app that delivers real time exertion stats and a Peloton-style leaderboard virtual workout session using edge-based AI and computer vision – no extra hardware needed. 💪
discussion
Derek Shanahan
Maker
VP Growth @ Exer
What’s up hunters! 😻 Stoked to share Studio with you today - a much better way to do virtual workouts. 🔥Important: Our waitlist will be first-come, first-serve + get you access to free virtual fitness sessions with our studio partner, so get signed up! If you’ve done Zoom workouts (or IG, Youtube… or Webex?!) you maybe felt like something was missing. It isn’t the same as your in-person gym, or your in-the-park group sessions. 🏞 Getting feedback from your coach isn’t quite as dialed in, the competitive vibes are different, and let’s not even get into Zoom fatigue after a long day of remote work. 😅 Studio brings all that back. 💪 You get real time workout scores, effort zones and leaderboards - which means you can compete against yourself or everyone else, even though you’re at home in front of your computer. And you don’t need hardware or equipment, so no more of this: 📍Fun tip: You can actually turn off the Zoom camera - Studio still sees your workout, gets you on the leaderboard and allows your coach to see a chart of your score. I just actually realized that Studio allows you to work out “pants optional” but let’s not get into that. 🤭 Anyway - last thing I thought you might enjoy is seeing the AI in action. It follows 20+ body points and ignores your wallpaper, kitchen… clothes… to generate our scoring. Privacy first! 👀 🔥Check out this little demo of what the AI is looking at: It’s cool stuff, and we’ll be around all day to answer questions, so ask away. ✋ And we’ll be getting you all off our waitlist soon!
Zaw Thet
MakerCo-Founder and CEO @ Exer
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m Zaw, one of the co-founders of Exer. We are super excited to launch Exer Studio today, our second product in 5 months! 🚀 As this crazy year continues to progress, one of the side effects millions of people have been faced with is the maintenance and fulfillment of our health and wellness. A lot of the choices that people had for staying in shape were taken away this year, and it’s changed the way we all think about our fitness moving forward. Even as things have begun to slowly open up, more than 60% of consumers are convinced they may never go back to a gym environment. 🏋🏻♂️ That hurts coaches, fitness consumers, pretty much everyone. So we built Studio - we actually pushed it up our roadmap to try and help. Studio works with Zoom/IG/YouTube, any livestream workouts and gives you: 🏆 Class/session leaderboards, updating in real time 📈 Output scores and real time charts based on how hard you’re working ❤️ Power zones - a % from 1 to 100 that reflects your effort levels in 5 second increments 👀 10x better visibility into your workout - for you and your coach 🚫 No hardware required besides your laptop (and its camera) Studio is a labor of love for all coaches and users to adapt to this new reality of virtual workouts. Remember, we’re not trying to replace coaches, but give them even more ways to stay connected to the people they train. It’s only available on Mac (for users, not coaches) for now, but we’ll have a browser version soon. 💻 💰You can use Studio for free and with any video conferencing/streaming platform. We’re launching with a waitlist to ensure everyone gets a great experience, but today you can download the app and take Studio for a spin with our “Try it Now experience”! We’d love to hear your questions and feedback 📨
