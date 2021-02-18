  1. Home
  2.  → Exemplar Free Avatar Library

Exemplar Free Avatar Library

Colorful, stylish avatar library for Figma and Sketch

Web App
Design Tools
Emoji
+ 17
Use our avatar library and speed up your workflow like pro 😎
This free Avatar library comes with 20 Avatars 😎. You can use them for your application by customising colors and shapes..!! It is a hand-picked style library of user-profiles.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Anand Patel
Maker
Product Designer 😎
Want to speed up your workflow like a pro? 🚀 Then use our awesome Free Avatar library for Figma and Sketch 🎉
Share