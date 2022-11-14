Products
Excuses.ai
Excuses.ai
AI generate a professional excuse and get out of anything
Just type in what you messed up, who you owe an apology to, and how professional you want it! The AI will do the rest. Be careful not to go too low on the professionalism, though...
Launched in
Email
,
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Excuses.ai
About this launch
Excuses.ai by
Excuses.ai
was hunted by
Rox
in
. Made by
Rox
,
David Park
,
Marc Astbury
and
Henry Mao
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Excuses.ai
is not rated yet. This is Excuses.ai's first launch.
