Hello, fellow product hunters! 👋 I'm Santhosh (Krish), the CEO of Exchange and also a student at NYU. I'm super excited to share our project with all of you. It's a platform to obtain personal interview coaches who are current engineers at tech companies. Exchange also has another "face". We currently function at New York University (NYU) and provide on-demand peer to peer assignment help. That is, whenever a student needs help with an assignment or a project, we connect them with a student that can help them ASAP. Our interviews with Computer Science students opened our eyes to a knowledge gap. CS students were preparing for interviews at tech companies but were complaining that the resources they had access to such as Cracking the Coding Interview, and the university's algorithm classes were not enough for them to feel prepared for interviews at top tech companies. We then devised a second wing to Exchange - the platform that we present to you now. Though this second wing of Exchange, we connect students with engineers at tech companies who will coach them and help them get over this knowledge gap and make them strong not only at interviews but at handling algorithmic problems in general. I am pleased to let you all know that, product hunters here will have a special discount. Please just send us an email at info@exchangetheapp.com and let us know that you saw my post here to avail it! If you want to partner with us as a coach, please fill out this form - https://goo.gl/forms/L3oCcGoIDCA... Feel free to hit me up with questions/feedback!
