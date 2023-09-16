Products
ExamCram 2.0

ExamCram 2.0

AI shortcuts for students

Free Options
Embed
Students can study smarter with ExamCram's AI shortcuts. Create quick quizzes from anything so you can start learning instead of compiling flashcards and study guides. Go deep into material with deep docs, a tool to question your learning material. And more...
Launched in
iOS
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ExamCram - AI For Students
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for your interest in ExamCram! As a current or former student, do you see ExamCram saving students time? What is the feature you like the most or think you'll like the most? Anything else you have in mind that can improve ExamCram?"

About this launch
ExamCram - AI For Students
AI Shortcuts: Quick Quizzes, Deep Docs, and more...
ExamCram 2.0 by
ExamCram - AI For Students
was hunted by
Andreas Ink
in iOS, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andreas Ink
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
ExamCram - AI For Students
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 13th, 2022.
