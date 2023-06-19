Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Exalate
See Exalate’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Exalate
Exalate

Exalate

Set up an easy two-way sync between ITSM tools, code/no-code

Free Options
Embed
Connect teams across platforms like Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Salesforce, Zendesk, GitHub & more while retaining granular control over data. Do it right out of the box with the intuitive no-code mode. Or customize it the way you want with simple code.
Launched in
SaaS
GitHub
Tech
 by
Exalate
monday.com for startups
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We would love to hear your feedback on Exalate and how your experience has been so far. We are always seeking new inspiration from our users. So please keep them coming! 🤩 The makers of Exalate "

Exalate
The makers of Exalate
About this launch
Exalate
ExalateSet up an easy two-way sync between ITSM tools, code/no-code
23reviews
256
followers
Exalate by
Exalate
was hunted by
Victor Cucu
in SaaS, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Victor Cucu
,
Serhiy Onyshchenko
,
Francis Martens
,
Stefaan Quackels
and
Mariia Onyshchenko
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Exalate
is rated 5/5 by 23 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
46
Vote chart
Comments
14
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-