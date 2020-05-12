Discussion
Jake Nelson
Maker
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 I built this out when my partner couldn't find a circuit tracker that did exactly what she liked. I was working on a weight training tracker app, so I had a base I could work from and eventually EvoHIIT has made it to release first! 🥊 Completely customise a circuit, from the sections, rounds, exercises through to individual sets. ☁️ No account is needed, sync is done through iCloud only! The only limits are how much storage you have in iCloud. 🤼 Export and share circuits and exercises with your friends and family. Build your own library of your favorite circuits. 👑 EvoHIIT Pro is a premium unlock inside the app. You can use ~95% of the app without Pro, it is designed to only complement the app experience. For example with Pro you become able to set default filters, don't see ads and get more app icons. If you don't have Pro, then you will see a single full screen ad briefly at most once every 12 hours. I have hand rolled advertising to try and create a best in class ad-supported experience which puts user privacy first. I want to make this the best circuit tracker for iOS, so please give me any feedback you have! Email, twitter, comments on here, smoke signals if needed. New features you want to see, bugs you've found, anything at all. Happy training! 🤸
