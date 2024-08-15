Launches
Evidently AI
Evidently AI
Open-source evaluations and observability for LLM apps
Evidently is an open-source framework to evaluate, test and monitor AI-powered apps.
📚 100+ built-in checks, from classification to RAG.
🚦 Both offline evals and live monitoring.
🛠 Easily add custom metrics and LLM judges.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Evidently AI
Evidently AI
Open-source monitoring for machine learning models
Evidently AI by
Evidently AI
Michael Seibel
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Elena Samuylova
Emeli Dral
. Featured on August 20th, 2024.
Evidently AI
4.7/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on August 4th, 2021.
