    Evidently AI

    Open-source evaluations and observability for LLM apps

    Evidently is an open-source framework to evaluate, test and monitor AI-powered apps.

    📚 100+ built-in checks, from classification to RAG.
    🚦 Both offline evals and live monitoring.
    🛠 Easily add custom metrics and LLM judges.
    Open Source
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
