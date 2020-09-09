discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Richard O'Dwyer
Maker
Every few weeks news pops up about a YouTuber being de-platformed. They usually end up migrating over to one of the alternative platforms (Vimeo, Bitchute, etc). However, people are lazy bones and tend to continue to use YouTube as their main go-to for video content. Forgetting to visit those other platforms to catch up with the creators who YouTube gave the ban-hammer to. EveryTube is a simple Chrome add-on which lists the content you subscribe to on other platforms and lists it along with your regular YouTube subscriptions your https://www.youtube.com/feed/sub... page. It currently supports Bitchute and I'm in the process of adding Vimeo support. Are there any other platforms you'd like to see supported?
UpvoteShare