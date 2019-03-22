A self micromanagement timer.
Notable features:
- Order a sequence of steps into a group
- Label each timer
- Adjust the timers forward or back
- Reset the entire list or to a specific step
- Multiple timers
Reviews
Discussion
MarkMaker@markhmwong · Programmer, Whizbang Apps
The quality of my steaks fluctuate wildly. So I made this so I could keep making the same great steak, all the time, every time! But really.. it's been more useful for me at the gym. I'm a bit of a slouch sometimes and I don't want to be thinking about the long list of exercises I need to be doing throughout the week. This timer helps me stick to an hour of weightlifting while keeping track of my exercises. It shouldn't only be for that, think of anything you can that's repetitive that you'd like a guide to, sports drills, music practice, daily chores and so on. I hope you all find it useful and helps you somehow in your day to day life. Thanks.
