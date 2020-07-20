Discussion
Mike Williams
Maker
Yo Product Hunt! 👋 I’m excited to share more about Everything Marketplaces today. I’ve been working hard building it up as the go-to community for marketplace founders, operators, and leaders the past few months and today’s our big launch day. So you might be wondering what is Everything Marketplaces? Everything Marketplaces is a community for marketplace founders & operators. We're a vetted & paid community. All members have access to the following: -Slack group of 180+ others that’s active on a daily basis -Members resources (marketplace tutorials, guides, etc) -Group events every week (Guest group chats, office hours for problem-solving, and now workshops) -Member deals on marketplace tools & services valued at $50K + more as the group evolves How is Everything Marketplaces valuable & helpful to marketplace founders? I can start by sharing that our Slack group is where hundreds of marketplace topics & questions have been answered. It's sub-grouped by stage, marketplace type, and even specific challenges that marketplaces face. In addition to the Slack group & resources, our guest group chats are a chance for our group members to access and learn from the most experienced marketplace founders & leaders. These are hour long chats with an interactive group Q&A. We've had @pollock @angelatytran @davelu @jbreinlinger @dblockdotorg @kusti and recently Li Jin on as our group chat guests. For those that might have specific questions and need help with challenges they're facing, we also have office hours every week. These have proven to be incredibly helpful for founders to not only use the group as a sounding board, but get some informal feedback, along with having accountability amongst peers in the group every week. Who’s part of Everything Marketplaces? We’re now 180+ and everyone from solo marketplace founders, venture backed marketplace founders, to leaders with experience at top marketplaces like Airbnb, Hipcamp, Turo, Grailed, Thumbtack, Etsy, eBay, Uber, Postmates, and more. Why did I start it & why join? So if you know me, you know I'm obsessed with marketplace businesses. Marketplaces have their own unique challenges and learning from others experiences & insights is something I’m constantly seeking. I quickly found out that others shared in this passion and desire to learn from others (& from the most experienced). It was clear there was a need for a marketplace founder community & group. From the earliest to latest stages, if you're building or operating a marketplace and looking to share experience & insights with other marketplace founders that actually know marketplaces best, this group is for you. We’re just getting started with the group, but it’s already becoming an incredibly valuable community for marketplace founders. I’m focusing on building it out and continually improving, so expect more updates, resources, group events, and more soon. I can’t tag everyone in the group, but I also would like to thank each and every one of you for your support, contributing, and making Everything Marketplaces the incredible community it is today. A special thanks also goes out to @lenny_rachitsky @angelatytran, and Li, who are a big source of inspiration and early words of encouragement & support gave me the needed push to pursue building Everything Marketplaces. Excited to share it with you all today & hope to have you join us!
