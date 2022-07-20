Products
EveryLog
EveryLog
An easy way to be notified on events that matter
EveryLog allows developers and e-commerce managers to centralize and send all project notifications to a single app. Depending on the goals you define, your notifications can be used in a targeted way.
Android
Productivity
SaaS
EveryLog
EveryLog
Real time project notifications made easy.
EveryLog by
EveryLog
Stefano Mancini
Android
Productivity
SaaS
Stefano Mancini
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
EveryLog
is not rated yet. This is EveryLog's first launch.
