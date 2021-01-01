Everyday 2.0
👋 Hello ProductHunters! Thank you 🙏 @chrismessina for hunting https://everyday.app! Everyday 2.021 is here to welcome the most awaited year and to show the progress I've done on Everyday since I first launched it on PH (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) when it got quite some love from you! (Nominated to App of the Year 2018 in the Kitty Awards :D). Back then it encouraged me to quit freelancing and start working on it full time turning it into an indie business. Since then, and by working on it every day ;D, it has grown to almost 10k MRR (despite my inaptitude with marketing :P)! One of the highlights of the year has been having Everyday as Apple's App of The Day on June 4th! I started Everyday as a personal growth challenge to prove myself that I could build a meaningful micro business helping thousands become better versions of themselves. There is still a long way to go and work to be done, but I am very happy to be here on PH welcoming 2021 and appreciating that my efforts have been meaningful to many and that we must look at any changes as new opportunities for growth. My current streak of working on everyday is of 🎉 887 days (https://app.everyday.app/2/1) and my longest streak is 🔥 1139 for doing 💪 50 push-ups before going to sleep (https://app.everyday.app/2/2)! What are you going to do every day on 2021? PROMO 10% OFF: By signing up through this link https://everyday.app/?promo=PROD... you'll get a 10% discount to start 2021 making sure those New Year Resolutions are still there past January ;) 🔍 About "Every day, it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day, that's the hard part." everyday.app is a simple and beautiful habit tracker available on the 🌐 Web, 📱 iOS and 📱 Android, 💻 macOS and 🥁🥁🥁🥁... ⌚ watchOS! It also comes with web extensions to set it as the default new tab for Firefox, Chrome and Edge. It helps you form new habits by doing a little bit every day, no matter how little. 🆕 What's new on v2.021? 💻 macOS app: One of the most demanded things was to have a desktop version of the app to have our tracker always ready while on our computers. Desktop's wider screens allow for greater overviews. Full real-time synchronization with all other available devices! ⌚ watchOS app: The key to habit tracking is to always have habits top of mind and easily tick them off. The app for Apple Watch is just perfect to cover this need, it's not a surprise that so many nutrition or fitness trackers are available for these awesome watches on steroids! Fully synchronized. Every day, everywhere :) 📱 iOS14 Widgets: iOS Widgets allow us to view our beautiful board on our main screens and to easily read and be aware of what we set ourselves to do. It allows to highly customize your screens which works perectly with Everyday's idea of making your board beautiful for that extra bit of motivation. 🌐 15 languages: The app is now available in 15 languages (including arabic's Right To Left!) and I'm always looking to add more. Not everyone had the chance to learn english and I don't want that to be a barrier in their personal growth. 🖥️ Optimized web extensions + Edge: Web extensions allow you to set Everyday as your browser's default new tab. This was the most impactful feature early on and it needed a performance rewrite as well as making it work in new browsers. 📖 Updated learn section: The essence behind the produuct. The biggest challenge is bringing concepts from the science of habits into the application for people to learn and take advantage of them. Many are embedded into the app's designs and decisions but providing content and tips on how to better form habits and master our behaviours and mindsets is invaluable. The app comes with a nice introduction in the oboarding and a full section of original and curated content for learning more on the science of habits. Also, remember you can share individual habits, for example look how I did in my read every day challenge for 2020... https://app.everyday.app/2/5 ... bad end of year! It will help me reflect on it :) ❓Feedback I wouldn't have gotten here without the feedback you've all been providing me so.. What else would you like to see? Shoot me an email at joan@everyday.app :) 📖 Story In early 2017, I was tired of scratching the same tasks off my daily todolist day after day. It was super frustrating to keep scratching 🏋️♂️ “go to the gym” or 🍏 “eat a fruit” no matter how many times I did it. There was no visualization of progress. Before I even thought about working on it, I had doodled the design of what would become the first version of everyday.app. One month later, the first working prototype was ready. After sharing it for free on reddit’s r/GetDisciplined it blew up to the frontpage with more than a thousand signups and over hundred daily users. As someone who had never made $1 for any of his little productivity apps and influenced by the bootstrapping stories on HackerNews I gave it a try. More than 30% of the users back then paid. That really changed my mindset. For months, it was the sideproject I never had enough time to work on. Thankfully, the app itself helped me form the habit to keep working on it every day, even if it was just 10 minutes when work kept me busy. Finally, in October 2018, I took the plunge, quit freelancing and started working full-time on it taking it to where it is now: 🚀 A minimal, beautiful habit tracker that’s both on the web and on mobile helping thousands become better selves by doing a little bit every day! You can read my 2017 IndieHackers interview here for more details: [https://www.indiehackers.com/int... 💰 Revenue The ultimate goal in my business model is to be able to afford offering much more for free so that many more people can enjoy the benefits of habit tracking. As a bootstrapped indie business, I keep pushing into this direction slowly but steady. This has allowed many more users to use the app for free for a long period 😄, which ultimately has led to more people subscribing for the premium features 😊. In the last quarter it's been pretty close to $10k MRR so maybe this is a good milestone to break at the beginning of this new 2021! 👨🏻💻 Next steps There is so much room for improvement and so many untapped opportunities that it's hard to keep focused. Fortunately, I know of an app that helps me on that ;D In the last months I've been working on making the app available on more devices and platforms. Product wise, I'll keep focusing on minimalism, simplicity and beauty, to get as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of tracking their habits without them feeling like it's an extra job. Business-wise, I'm at that point where I realize I need extra hands if I want to accomplish my vision, so if you think you could bring value and help me grow this project, feel free to shoot me an email at joan@everyday.app! 🛠 Maker community As someone who enjoys product, code and business in equal proportions I struggled to find my path until I came across the idea of indie makers. It's been a very enriching adventure so far and it's got me to meet a lot of awesome people. I like to feel I contributed to the movement with my awesome-indie github repo (https://github.com/mezod/awesome...) and by organizing the IndieHackers Barcelona Meetup! Keep building every day! 🚀🚀🚀 Feel free to get in touch with me at joan@everyday.app for any feedback! I ❤️ feedback! Joan
