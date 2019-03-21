Every Plant, Ever

Claire Dierksen has been working for 2 years on a standardized set of plant illustrations for every known plant with no plans to stop. At 250 stickers and counting you can finally communicate via 59 peppers, 15 mushrooms, 29 herbs, 60 fruits, and 90 veggies.
Hunter
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Talk about having a healthy side hustle! 🥦
Ryan McLeodMaker@warpling · ⬛️📲 WhatIsBlackbox.com
@chrismessina Thanks Chris!! These stickers originally started out as icons for FarmBot.io (a farming robot) and its sister project OpenFarm.cc (an open source catalog of how to grow anything) but when I saw how perfect they would be as a sticker pack I took some time off from @blackboxpuzzles to mess around. The project morphed and grew into what it is today: a comprehensive, styled, haptic filled, accessible, dynamic type supporting showcase of all the plants with more to come from Claire. Nearly 100 stickers are free with the rest being paid in little Seed Packet Packs with all profits going to Claire. Give it a try and consider chipping in or leaving a review of your favorites or any you find missing! I guarantee you'll learn something new whether it's the bizarre Lions Mane mushroom or the very phallic and real Peter Pepper (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pe...). 🌶
Juan Buis@juanbuis · internet words
I need to eat more plants and now I've finally got the perfect sticker pack to remind me about it!
Ryan McLeodMaker@warpling · ⬛️📲 WhatIsBlackbox.com
@juanbuis Borage will keep you happy and turmeric will keep you chill 😎 Not sure I'd recommend eating hemp though.
Phillip@pakhzar · Founder @ Arka
Can we have a different default photo outside the artichoke plz. Nice job, Claire, these illustrations are super beautiful!
