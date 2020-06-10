Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 My team and I wanted to create an app that could help and motivate people to give more recognition to each other. (You can never do this enough) And at the same time, we wanted to help our planet and do our part in the climate change fight. 🤺🌍 So we created Evergreen. Evergreen is a Slack app that helps teams to give more peer to peer recognition to each other and in the same time, you can plant real trees. 🌳 How does it work: 1) Everyone gets weekly seeds to give out with recognition 2) you can give recognition from shortcut or with slash command 3) You can give out 1-3 seeds with your recognition 4) Every recognition is public and it will be posted in the dedicated channel so that everyone can see it 5) The person who got your recognition can now plant the seeds with a click of a button. (We'll plant the trees via trees.org) 6) You can track your carbon offset and planted trees on a personal and organizational level What do you think? I'm personally super excited about Evergreen and I'll appreciate every comment or upvote you can give. Also, we have a 2-week free trial if you want to take a look. 🙏
This app makes giving feedback more meaningful than ever! Great for your team and great for the world!
