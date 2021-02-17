discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
I can't believe how cool this is... almost like Google Docs for video — in terms of providing a collaborative layer to HD video content... with Pied Piper-level streaming tech! 🤯
Share
Hi everyone, I’m Brad Thomas, co-founder of Evercast. We believe in the power of creating and collaborating from anywhere that inspires you -- no commuting or globetrotting required. At Evercast, we’ve created a platform that combines video conferencing and low-latency live streaming. It’s our mission to bring together creatives, empowering and inspiring them along the way. So what makes Evercast special? - Stream from any media source (live cameras or software) at 1080p & 60fps, with an average latency of 150ms. - Full spectrum audio & 5.1 surround sound capability. - No file sharing or specialized hardware required to join and collaborate. - Features made specifically for creative collaboration, including on-screen drawing, session recording, and time-stamped notes. - Industry-leading platform security approved by all major film studios worldwide. Evercast is the future of creative collaboration. Regardless of where you are or what you are creating, you and your team can work together like you’re in the same room. If you know anyone trying to jerry rig a solution in order to communicate and collaborate on creative work -- there’s a better way. Evercast was specifically designed for creatives, by creatives. Evercast is used by every major Hollywood studio as well as leading creative agencies and gaming companies. We also offer flexible pricing to make Evercast accessible to independent content creators. Make sure to visit our website at: https://www.evercast.us/ph Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt and the support!