COVID has changed life as we know it and we're required to leave contact information everywhere we go but nobody said it couldn't be fun. With evePASS you can register with your info once to check in wherever you go (and earn points to redeem for free stuff).
Malorie Swartz
Maker
Here's the story all about how our lives got flip turned upside down... As we emerged from lockdown in Munich, businesses were immediately required to obtain and maintain records of names, emails and phone numbers of all patrons. We noticed a lot of pens 🖊 and clipboards 📋 being passed around and jars stuffed with slips of paper; we decided there simply had to be a safer and easier way to manage the whole process. Within 10 days we had created a working version of the application and deployed evePASS in some of the most influential bars, restaurants and biergartens in Munich. As other countries began to reopen with similar regulations, we started our international outreach to help the hospitality industry restart safely. Sure, checking in is something we're required to do, but who said it can't be fun too? In addition to bars & restaurants, we're being used in: 🏢 Office Buildings 🏉 & ⚽️ Rugby and Football Clubs 🎟 Event Venues and Stadiums 🏨 Hotels, Hostels and B&Bs 🏫 Schools and Universities 💅 Beauty Salons 🐴. Riding Clubs We're offering the platform completely free to both businesses and consumers alike. Our core business is events and no events means no business. We hope that the effective use of social tracing is the solution to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and as a result, we get our events back. evePASS has become a true passion project for our team and we're always looking for ways to make it better. Check it out and let us know what you think! You can find a sample code to scan above 👆 . You can also test drive the business portal using the below credentials: https://business.evepass.app/ Email: phtest@eve.io (not a real email address, please don't attempt to contact us here!) Password: producthunt
Joel Kelly
Maker
Hi hunters, founder here! We made evePASS as a way to test and prove that reopening venues of all sizes can be safe. We're active in 8 countries and have served over 700,000 customers so far. Our largest venue is an (over) 9,000 capacity beer garden in Germany, and our smallest an office of three people. We don't see social tracing going away any time soon and want to make it an experience that actually rewards consumers with free stuff and businesses with privacy-conscious insights. Happy to answer questions here or reach out directly joel@eve.io
