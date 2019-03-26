Events by Porpoise

Porpoise is saving managers over 6 weeks of time per year by automating the administration & reporting associated with their employee engagement & social impact programs. We're looking to drive even more impact and savings with our latest feature, Events!
Caleb DowMaker@ckdow10 · Marketing & Growth at Porpoise
Our platform makes it possible for small & mid size companies to run employee engagement programs that rival those of the largest, most admired brands. Small companies can have a big impact. We want to help you celebrate and amplify the great things your company does- Porpoise Events makes it that much easier!
