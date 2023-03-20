Products
Home
→
Product
→
EventDAO
EventDAO
Transforming events with blockchain & community.
Visit
Upvote 16
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
EventDAO brings the world's largest events into a decentralized space and shares event profits with the community. Gives them power to create and organize the events as a community and profit from it, even when it’s on the other side of the world.
Launched in
Events
,
Ticketing
,
NFT
by
EventDAO
About this launch
EventDAO
Transforming events with blockchain & community.
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
EventDAO by
EventDAO
was hunted by
Berke Basbay
in
Events
,
Ticketing
,
NFT
. Made by
Berke Basbay
,
Fatih Yetkin
,
White Lie ©
and
Ahmet S. Ergin
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
EventDAO
is not rated yet. This is EventDAO's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#50
Report