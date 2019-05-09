Facebook provides a way to export and sync all your events to a third party calendar application such as Google Calendar. However they include events not yet responded to. This service can declutter your calendar by filtering out those events.
Around the web
Integrate Facebook event and Google CalendarHi folks I am using Google Calendar to track what I am doing and about to do to avoid collisions. It is pretty annoying to synchronize facebook events with Google Calendar manually but there is a way to automate that However the built-in way is far away from being perfect.
mnaoumov.NET
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.