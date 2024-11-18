Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Event Video Campaign Generator
Event Video Campaign Generator
Lights, camera, event-uation
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This tool generates a 9-day video campaign blueprint tailored for expos, events, and conferences. Simply input your event link, website, and goals, and receive a complete guide on what to shoot and what posts to create.
Launched in
Events
Social Media
Marketing
by
Event Video Campaign Generator
About this launch
Event Video Campaign Generator
Lights, Camera, Event-uation!
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Event Video Campaign Generator by
Event Video Campaign Generator
was hunted by
Iggy Love
in
Events
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Iggy Love
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
Event Video Campaign Generator
is not rated yet. This is Event Video Campaign Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report