This is the latest launch from Eve.
See Eve.'s previous launch
Home
→
Product
→
Eve.
Eve.
AI powered second brain for Notion
How often do you consume content and not retain it? How many books did you read last year? How hard is it to keep track of all the great articles you've read? Let Eve solve that for you. An AI powered second brain for Notion.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Notion
by
Eve.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Eve.
A Notion space to store your content, notes and learnings.
Eve. by
Eve.
was hunted by
NotesbyHugh
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
. Made by
NotesbyHugh
. Featured on April 30th, 2023.
Eve.
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 15th, 2022.
