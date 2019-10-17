Log InSign up
Evaluator

A simple calculator app for macOS and Windows

#4 Product of the DayToday
Evaluator is a free calculator application. It runs in the background so that it's always ready when you need it. Simply hit the hotkey and start typing.
Discussion
Alec Rios
Alec Rios
Maker
The reason I built Evaluator is that I needed a simple and beautiful calculator that was effortless to use. That's why the app is just a small floating modal that you can toggle with a hotkey. I also needed it to be powerful, so I added support for all the major operators, constants, and functions. I use this thing every day and it really helps me be productive, so I hope you give it a try. If you do, please let me know what you think!
