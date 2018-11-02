Evalato is a next-gen submission and evaluation platform to manage awards, grants, scholarships, funding, employee recognition and other programs. Evalato streamlines all your work and saves you tons of time and efforts.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ovanes OvanessianMaker@ovanes_ovanessian
Hey Product Hunters, Ovanes from Evalato here. Evalato is a next-gen submission and evaluation software for awards, grants and any program that involves submission and reviewing of applications. It’s here to streamline your work and save you tons of time and efforts. With Evalato you get unlimited free testing so you can explore it as much as you like without worrying for expiration of trial period. So my tip is- simply jump right into it here: https://app.evalato.com/-/register . Everything is so intuitive that you need no demos. However, we’ve prepared great video tutorials and detailed help docs to guide your way. Plus, our super friendly support team is always there for you! We’d love to get a feedback and I’ll be happy to answer your questions!
Upvote (2)Share·
🌟
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Does it come with a website builder option?
Upvote (1)Share·
Ovanes OvanessianMaker@ovanes_ovanessian
@aaronoleary you can either integrate the form directly on your website or use our simple web page.
Upvote Share·
🌟
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@ovanes_ovanessian Oh cool, great for nocoders as well!
Upvote (1)Share·