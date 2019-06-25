Reviews
Hello PH community! I'm happy to finally launch the last part of Eva's family - the first version of the Eva Design System! We've tried to make a good starter pack for people who are going to build a system for their products and for those who don't know how to start. During months of hard work & research, we made and corrected a bunch of mistakes, so our users have a chance to prevent them with the help of Eva. I hope we've managed to make a good product for creators so would be happy to hear your feedback.
Hello hunters and thank you @de for hunting us! Today we are really happy to share with PH and the whole community the product we’ve been working on for last couple of years. Meet Eva - a free, symbol-based, customizable design system for Sketch with implementations available for Web and and mobile. The reason we have decided to create Eva is because we believe that today designers and front end engineers are doing a lot of redundant work that can be significantly simplified. When a new product that includes UI development phase starts, a set of common design assets shall be created. Besides that, UI developers need to create or adapt a UI components framework. Eva simplifies this process as it provides a set of tools and practices that help with that so that designers and developers can focus on what business actually needs instead of infrastructural tasks. Eva available as symbol-based Sketch file, which you can download for free, open source frameworks for Angular and React Native (Nebular and UI kitten), and other tools we are planning to release quite soon like a low code platform UI bakery. We are really happy to hear what community thinks about Eva, so don’t hesitate to share any feedback!
