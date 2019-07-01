Eva Colors
Deep learning color generator
#2 Product of the DayToday
Really liking the work that the Akveo team are putting out right now, this latest product is a super simple way to generate a complementary colour palette. If you're looking for inspiration or just want to try something new, I'd definitely recommend it. Great work and congrats @nick_kuznetsov2, @wiki_romanowska, @vladimir_lugovsky and @_nixa_ on the launch!
Looks like a fine simple tool, but don't you all think its time to stop calling everything thats just a tiny bit smart "AI powered"? Hard to see the great case for neural networks and real AI for a color generator, then Photoshop anno 1998 would be one hell of an AI casestory.
@boetter Couldn't agree more with you. I'm working on a tool that falls under the "cognition umbrella", and I feel reluctant to even use the term "AI", given how abused it's become. @vladimir_lugovsky Neat tool btw.
Hello hunters and thank you @de once again for posting about our product! This is a color generation tool that can help you create a semantic color palette based on your primary color. Internally, it is a GAN trained on a large dataset of colors found across the internet and structured using heuristics. The color generator can be used to adjust the Eva Design System (and any other design system actually) to match your brand. Using it you can quickly create your own Eva-based design system that includes design assets, mobile and web frameworks! Feel free to let us know what else can be useful in such tool!
