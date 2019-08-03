Discussion
Pierre Roberge
Are you considering buying an EV for your next car?
Hi everybody, I created this website because I could not find an EV site that would compare the different EVs on the US market based on criteria I cared about. Yes there are alot of EV sites but they are mostly focused on news, which is great because I read them alot. But I wanted to have an EV reference people can go back to that remains there, summarizes all the EVs news that trickle everyday. This is the version 1 of the nomadlist.com for EVs. I saw some sites that would create a big spreadsheet with a bunch of information comparing different EVs but I don't think many people would like to peruse a big spreadsheet posted online. Being UX minded, I wanted something a bit more easier to digest than 1000s of data points in a grid. I also found that Car Manufacturer's websites are not all easy to navigate get to what you really want to know. They publish a lot of marketing information (hyperbole) and also lots of specs that people don't really care about. Clicking on a card in EVcure, shows you what I think is the basic information people want to know about EVs. This is something I created for myself and find useful and hope it will be useful to some other people. Comments are welcome! Thanks and God bless
Exactly what I was looking for earlier today. Well done
