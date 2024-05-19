Launches
Charging calculations made fast with the latest EV news

EV Charge Calculator and News: the everyday tool for EV charging! Calculate costs, available distance after charging, compare with other fuels and get latest news! Available on App Store & Play Store for just 1€. 🚗⚡
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Flutter
Flutter
2,037 upvotes
Our app’s sleek and responsive user interface owes a huge debt to Flutter. This open-source UI framework by Google allowed me to create a seamless experience across platforms
MongoDB
MongoDB
792 upvotes
Behind the scenes, MongoDB powers our data storage. Its flexibility, scalability, and document-based structure make it ideal for handling charging data, user profiles, and more
LogoFast
1,544 upvotes
Crafting a memorable logo was a breeze with Logofast. Marc Lou's intuitive design tools helped me create an eye-catching brand identity that stands out in the crowded app market, maybe... 😁
