Eunoia is a searchable directory for words that *don't* translate. Search by word, language, or tag.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) + MYGA maker - Nomad
Hi! I just finished the 24h challenge, where I made Eunoia. 🌎 I've been nomading around for a few years now and have always found it super interesting to find words that only exist in one particular language. Often I find that word, in some way, represents that culture pretty closely. For example, Ikigai, Kaizen, and Karoshi in Japanese. 👩💻I wanted to create a searchable directory where people could find words that were interesting to them (ex: tags like "personal growth") or search by specific languages to get a better sense of that particular culture. 🙏I stumbled upon the word Eunoia which in Latin means, "well-thinking" or "beautiful mind" which I felt like pretty well represented the uniqueness of these words and cultures. 📹If you'd like to watch how this was created, you can access my stream here. PS: Fun fact - Eunoia is the shortest word containing all five vowels.
Upvote (3)Share·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@stephsmith Massive congrats on building Eunoia in 24 hours! It was so much fun watching your live stream 🎥 Love the super simple design too.
Upvote (1)Share·
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) + MYGA maker - Nomad
@anthilemoon Thank you for dropping in!! I loved watching your stream too. 💛💛💛
Upvote Share·
Edward Woodcock@iamfledge · Tech Co-Founder @ GetDinghy
Awesome work Steph! Expect an incoming donation.
Upvote (1)Share·
Steph SmithMaker@stephsmith · nomad(hubb) + MYGA maker - Nomad
@iamfledge Omg no way!!! You would be my first. Thank you! 🙏🙏
Upvote Share·